Denison launches virtual boat show

Boats and Brokers

As boat shows are being postponed and canceled around the world because of COVID-19, Denison Yachting has announced a virtual alternative for clients shopping for a yacht: “A Boat Show From Your Couch.”

The virtual boat show will take place March 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to access hundreds of walk-through videos, virtual tours and live chats with brokers, captains and others from the yachting industry. Also, there will be specific factory incentives available only during the show from new boat brands, including Bertram Sportfish, Beneteau Sailing Yachts, Monte Carlo Motoryachts, Swift Trawlers, Horizon Motoryachts and XCS Catamarans.

“With current circumstances making it impossible for everyone to interact in person, we look forward to meeting with current and future clients online and welcoming everyone who is interested in boating to experience this virtual show,” stated Bob Denison, president of Denison Yachting.

For more information, visit denisonyachting.com.