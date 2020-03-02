The Triton

Dubai show postponed

The 28th annual Dubai International Boat Show, originally scheduled for next week, has been rescheduled for late November over travel concerns for exhibitors and guests over the COVID-19 virus. The new date coincides with the Expo Dubai 2020.

The show will take place in its new home at Dubai Harbour, the region’s largest luxury marina and contemporary cruise terminal. 

“Whilst the UAE remains completely safe for travel, and has deployed the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we fully recognize that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s program that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home country,” show organizers announced this week on their website. “Our decision comes after much deliberation in consultation with the event’s main participants and industry stakeholders, who have strongly endorsed our prioritization of the collective interests of both the global exhibitors and the key buyers from the region.”

