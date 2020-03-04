Where in the World

Fernandina Harbor Marina reopens after hurricane repairs

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

Westrec Marinas has reopened Fernandina Harbor Marina on Amelia Island. The marina, which suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, is now accepting overnight reservations, rendezvous group outings, short stays and day docking.

“Damage yielded an opportunity for enhancements,” stated Dale L. Martin, city manager of Fernandina Beach, Florida. “In partnership with Westrec and many local, state and government agencies, we have incorporated even better services and structures at the facility.”

Improvements include the installation of 1,500 feet of side-tie Crescent Floating Docks that run parallel to the current flow and 804 feet of Marinetek floating dock; new 80-foot steel piles; a 400-foot dinghy and day dock wave attenuator; and new power distribution, with 30 amp, 50 amp, 100 amp, and 440 amp available. The southern basin has been dredged to an 8-foot depth, and the docks there have been removed.

Besides the new docks, other amenities include a boater’s lounge, laundry, pump out, and access to “Island Hopper” buses that circle the city every hour. The marina is walking distance from more than 20 restaurants. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit fhmarina.com or contact marina manager Joe Springer at +1 904-310-3300.