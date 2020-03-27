Editor's Pick

Flag states address mariner, yacht certification expirations

By Dorie Cox

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect mariners around the globe, flag classification societies work to address challenges to renewals, maintenance, and registration for official documents.

The Jamaica Ship Registry (JSR) has initiated a reprieve for certifications facing expiration. Under the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) Certificates of Registry, Licences Certificates of Registry, and Radio Licences for vessels, as well as endorsements and record books for seafarers, which may become due for renewal within the next three months, will retain their validity until June 30.

The statement also extends time on some vessel inspections, registrations, and medical examinations. The following is from the official statement:

Vessel surveys and inspections: Where flag-state surveys and/or inspections become due on vessels and attendance by a Flag or RO surveyor is impracticable, a grace period of up to three months may be considered. Consideration for allowance will be done on the merit of each case. Owners and managers are responsible to submit a request for such consideration, through the associated RO.

The registration documentation: A copy of this circular along with the original certificate of registry shall have the effect of extending the certificate currently onboard, for a term of up to three months until June 30, 2020.

Seafarers’ documentation: The MAJ advises all seafarers whose certification will expire during this period, that their certification will remain valid until June 30, 2020. A copy of this circular along with the original seafarer’s documentation shall have the effect of extending the document, for a term of up to three months until June 30, 2020.

Medical fitness certificates: The Shipping (Medical Examination) Regulations, 1998, permits a seafarer whose medical fitness certificate expires during a voyage in a location where it is not possible to obtain a medical fitness certificate accepted for working on a Jamaican ship to continue working for up to three months without such certificate. If in exceptional circumstances this period is likely to be exceeded, the owner or manager should contact the MAJ for advice.

The registry remains open with a small office team staff working from home.

For details, visit the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) and reference MAJ Circular 20-03-01. For general queries: maj@jamaicaships.com, +1 876-967-1060, safety@jamaicaships.com. For technical information: +1 876-434-0888. For registration: registrar@jamaicaships.com, +1 876-551-0685.