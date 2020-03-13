News

Fort Lauderdale West Marine employee tests positive

A team member at the Fort Lauderdale West Marine tested positive for Covid-19, the coronavirus, on March 12, according to a company press release.

Located on the southwest corner of State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue, the store is currently open for business.

A press release online stated that immediately upon learning of the case, “we consulted with state and local health experts and took all appropriate actions. West Marine continues to focus on the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

An employee who answered the phone at the store this afternoon confirmed that the Fort Lauderdale location is open and said employees have been contacted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. He said store employees are monitoring themselves with instructions to call the CDC if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.