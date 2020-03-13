The Triton

News

Fort Lauderdale West Marine employee tests positive

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

A team member at the Fort Lauderdale West Marine tested positive for Covid-19, the coronavirus, on March 12, according to a company press release

Located on the southwest corner of State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue, the store is currently open for business.

A press release online stated that immediately upon learning of the case, “we consulted with state and local health experts and took all appropriate actions. West Marine continues to focus on the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

An employee who answered the phone at the store this afternoon confirmed that the Fort Lauderdale location is open and said employees have been contacted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. He said store employees are monitoring themselves with instructions to call the CDC if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

Share This Post

About Dorie Cox

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Dorie Cox →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

The 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show has been "postponed until further notice" due to "global health concerns" in …

| , , | 0 Comments
Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

In light of health concerns for crowds, this Triton Networking event has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks. …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to …

| , | 0 Comments
Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

By Dorie Cox Capt. Christopher Monroe expected his new job to feel unfamiliar. At 49 years old, he had made a significant course …

| , | 0 Comments