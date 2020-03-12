Where in the World

Hull No. 3 of Tankoa 50m series sold

Tankoa Yachts, assisted by Fernando Nicholson of Camper & Nicholsons, has sold S501, the third hull in its all-aluminum 50m series designed by Francesco Paszkowski, which was started on speculation by the Genoese shipyard.

S501 has a semi-displacement hull combined with conventional diesel propulsion for a top speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. Her layout is much the same as her predecessors, with fold-down terraces in the owner’s suite on the forward main deck, a side-loading tender garage in the stern, and a beach club in the transom. There are two variations: the main deck aft is dedicated to a lounge with the dining room on the upper deck, and the forward master stateroom features a private lounge that can be converted into an extra en suite cabin.

The 500GT tri-decker will have a black hull and black/metallic grey superstructure. The interior design will be the responsibility of Casadio Miami from the owner’s personal team.

S501 is 75 percent complete and will be delivered to her owner later this year. Camper & Nicholsons’ new build division will assume project management.