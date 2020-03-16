The Triton

ISS votes in new board members

The International Superyacht Society recently held its annual Miami board of directors meeting, during which its new board was officially voted in. Based on a member-based voting system, ISS members awarded eight board positions for the next three years.

Elected to the board for the 2020-2023 term are:

  • Erin Ackor, Moore & Company
  • Glen Allen, Fleet Miami
  • Antonio Caviglia, Oceanco
  • Cameron Mitchell, Isle of Man Ship Registry
  • Silvia Nordio, Ferretti Group
  • Rebecca Cahilly Taranto, Superyacht Creative
  • John Venables, Naiad Dynamics
  • Joel Walton, Cayman Islands Shipping Registry

Members of the ISS executive committee, who are elected by the board for one year at a time, with a maximum term of three years, are:

  • President – Glen Allen, Fleet Miami, 
  • Vice president – Erin Ackor, Moore & Company
  • Secretary – Rebecca Cahilly Taranto, Superyacht Creative
  • Treasurer – Melissa Orlick, IsoTropic Networks
  • Board representative – John Venables, Naiad Dynamics
  • Past president – AJ Anderson, Wright Maritime Group

Also on the ISS board of directors are:

2019-2022:

  • Jill Bobrow, Jill Bobrow Associates LLC / AIM Media
  • Christelle Holler, Tahiti Private Expeditions
  • André Jonker, Abeking & Rasmussen
  • Kristen Klein, Northrop & Johnson
  • Abigail McGrath, ACREW
  • Melissa Orlick, IsoTropic Networks
  • Peter Southgate, Southgate Maritime Inc.
  • Rick Thomas, Nautical Structures

2018-2021:

  • Kristina Agustin
  • Marisa Benoit
  • Paolo Bianchi, MDL Marina Di Stabia
  • Darryl Matfin, K4 Mobility
  • Christina Norris, Oversee Yachts
  • Brendan O’Shannassy, KATANA GmbH    
  • Edward Roberts, Grand Banks              
  • Lance Sheppard, ecostore

Board emeritus members are:

  • AJ Anderson, Wright Maritime Group 
  • Andrew Doole, Informa
  • Jim Gilbert
  • Gary Groenewold, Westrac Marinas 
  • Kenneth Hickling, sherpa63
  • Mark Masciarotte, DSG Associates
  • Michael Moore, Moore & Company
  • Bob Saxon, HMY Yachts
  • Norma Trease, Yacht Knowledge

The International Superyacht Society was founded in 1989 and is dedicated to the development of the superyacht industry around the globe. For more information, visit superyachtsociety.org.

