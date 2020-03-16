News

ISS votes in new board members

The International Superyacht Society recently held its annual Miami board of directors meeting, during which its new board was officially voted in. Based on a member-based voting system, ISS members awarded eight board positions for the next three years.

Elected to the board for the 2020-2023 term are:

Erin Ackor, Moore & Company

Glen Allen, Fleet Miami

Antonio Caviglia, Oceanco

Cameron Mitchell, Isle of Man Ship Registry

Silvia Nordio, Ferretti Group

Rebecca Cahilly Taranto, Superyacht Creative

John Venables, Naiad Dynamics

Joel Walton, Cayman Islands Shipping Registry

Members of the ISS executive committee, who are elected by the board for one year at a time, with a maximum term of three years, are:

President – Glen Allen, Fleet Miami,

Vice president – Erin Ackor, Moore & Company

Secretary – Rebecca Cahilly Taranto, Superyacht Creative

Treasurer – Melissa Orlick, IsoTropic Networks

Board representative – John Venables, Naiad Dynamics

Past president – AJ Anderson, Wright Maritime Group

Also on the ISS board of directors are:

2019-2022:

Jill Bobrow, Jill Bobrow Associates LLC / AIM Media

Christelle Holler, Tahiti Private Expeditions

André Jonker, Abeking & Rasmussen

Kristen Klein, Northrop & Johnson

Abigail McGrath, ACREW

Melissa Orlick, IsoTropic Networks

Peter Southgate, Southgate Maritime Inc.

Rick Thomas, Nautical Structures

2018-2021:

Kristina Agustin

Marisa Benoit

Paolo Bianchi, MDL Marina Di Stabia

Darryl Matfin, K4 Mobility

Christina Norris, Oversee Yachts

Brendan O’Shannassy, KATANA GmbH

Edward Roberts, Grand Banks

Lance Sheppard, ecostore

Board emeritus members are:

AJ Anderson, Wright Maritime Group

Andrew Doole, Informa

Jim Gilbert

Gary Groenewold, Westrac Marinas

Kenneth Hickling, sherpa63

Mark Masciarotte, DSG Associates

Michael Moore, Moore & Company

Bob Saxon, HMY Yachts

Norma Trease, Yacht Knowledge

The International Superyacht Society was founded in 1989 and is dedicated to the development of the superyacht industry around the globe. For more information, visit superyachtsociety.org.