ISS votes in new board members
The International Superyacht Society recently held its annual Miami board of directors meeting, during which its new board was officially voted in. Based on a member-based voting system, ISS members awarded eight board positions for the next three years.
Elected to the board for the 2020-2023 term are:
- Erin Ackor, Moore & Company
- Glen Allen, Fleet Miami
- Antonio Caviglia, Oceanco
- Cameron Mitchell, Isle of Man Ship Registry
- Silvia Nordio, Ferretti Group
- Rebecca Cahilly Taranto, Superyacht Creative
- John Venables, Naiad Dynamics
- Joel Walton, Cayman Islands Shipping Registry
Members of the ISS executive committee, who are elected by the board for one year at a time, with a maximum term of three years, are:
- President – Glen Allen, Fleet Miami,
- Vice president – Erin Ackor, Moore & Company
- Secretary – Rebecca Cahilly Taranto, Superyacht Creative
- Treasurer – Melissa Orlick, IsoTropic Networks
- Board representative – John Venables, Naiad Dynamics
- Past president – AJ Anderson, Wright Maritime Group
Also on the ISS board of directors are:
2019-2022:
- Jill Bobrow, Jill Bobrow Associates LLC / AIM Media
- Christelle Holler, Tahiti Private Expeditions
- André Jonker, Abeking & Rasmussen
- Kristen Klein, Northrop & Johnson
- Abigail McGrath, ACREW
- Melissa Orlick, IsoTropic Networks
- Peter Southgate, Southgate Maritime Inc.
- Rick Thomas, Nautical Structures
2018-2021:
- Kristina Agustin
- Marisa Benoit
- Paolo Bianchi, MDL Marina Di Stabia
- Darryl Matfin, K4 Mobility
- Christina Norris, Oversee Yachts
- Brendan O’Shannassy, KATANA GmbH
- Edward Roberts, Grand Banks
- Lance Sheppard, ecostore
Board emeritus members are:
- AJ Anderson, Wright Maritime Group
- Andrew Doole, Informa
- Jim Gilbert
- Gary Groenewold, Westrac Marinas
- Kenneth Hickling, sherpa63
- Mark Masciarotte, DSG Associates
- Michael Moore, Moore & Company
- Bob Saxon, HMY Yachts
- Norma Trease, Yacht Knowledge
The International Superyacht Society was founded in 1989 and is dedicated to the development of the superyacht industry around the globe. For more information, visit superyachtsociety.org.