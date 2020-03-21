Joe V’s relocates

The Triton

Joe V’s Yacht Refinishing has relocated into a new 5,000-square-foot Fort Lauderdale location.

Growing from two staff in a 1,500-square-foot facility off Andrews Avenue, the company now employs more than 20 in its new paint shop on Marina Mile.

In addition to complete refinishing work, Joe V’s also does interior refinishing as well as itemized painting in its two new state-of-the-art spray booths for both paint and varnish work.

“As the toys evolve, so do the owners’ imaginations,” the company noted in a press release announcing its new location. “Over the years, we have sprayed all types of toys to match the vessel’s paint scheme such as tenders, jet skis, sea bobs, life rings, paddle boards, watercraft and submersibles. We enjoy transforming ordinary toys into complimentary pieces of art.”

Joe V’s is licensed to work in shipyards and marinas, and is compliant with OSHA and EPA standards.

Joe V’s Yacht Refinishing is now located at 3764 S.W. 30th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale (33312). The phone number remains +1 954-306-3301.

