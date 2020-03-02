Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Next Chapter sells; Christianne B listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Next Chapter, a 131-foot (39.6m) Westport launched in 2016, sold by Northrop & Johnson brokers Wes Sanford and Kevin Merrigan, who represented the seller, and Westport Yacht Sales broker Alex Rogers, who brought the buyer. Asking price was $19.9 million.

M/Y K, a 100-foot (30.5m) Broward launched in 1992, sold by Denison Yachting broker Skip Denison. Asking price was $899,000.

New in the sales fleet

S/Y Christianne B, a 138-foot (42m) Perini Navi launched in 1986, listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €3.5 million.

M/Y Avalon, a 115-foot (35.15m) Princess launched in 2018, listed with Camper & Nicholsons International for €15 million.

M/Y Piccolo, a 111-foot (34m) Sunseeker launched in 2010, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for just under $5.3 million.

M/Y Lady May of Glandore, a 103-foot (31.46m) boat launched by Philip & Son Dartmouth in 1929, listed with Camper & Nicholsons International broker Marco Fodale for €2.9 million.

M/Y Scorpio, a 76-foot Hargrave built in 2013, listed with Hargrave broker Yannis Zagorakis for just under $3.93 million.