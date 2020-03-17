Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Sonic sells; Najati listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Sonic, a 121-foot (37m) Custom Line Navetta launched in 2016, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Jean Marie Recamier, who represented the seller, and Nautique Yachting broker Onur Erardag, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €10.75 million.

M/Y Patagon, a 78-foot (23.8m) Marlow built in 2004, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Fernando Nicholson in an in-house deal.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Najati, a 92-foot (28m) Pershing 9 X launched in 2018, listed with SSH Maritime broker Konstantinos Ladas for €8 million.

M/Y Lady Emma, a 77-foot (23.39m) steel-hulled Camper & Nicholsons launched as Albany in 1930, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €2.95 million.