The Triton

Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: X sold; Aspire listed

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

M/Y X, a 138-foot (42m) Sanlorenzo explorer yacht built in 2016, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Fernando Nicholson, who represented the seller, and Onboard Yachting broker Alain Auvare, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €18 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Aspire, a 167-foot (51m) Lusben Benetti built in 2006, listed with SSH Maritime broker Konstantoinos Ladas for €9.9 million.

M/Y Daniela, a 100-foot (30.48m) Azimut launched in 2005, jointly listed with Merle Wood & Associates and Performance Boats for $1.49 million.

M/Y Maverick, a 95-foot (29m) Kuipers Doggersbank launched in 2003, listed with IYC broker Roy Sea for $6.95 million.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to …

| , | 0 Comments
Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

By Dorie Cox Capt. Christopher Monroe expected his new job to feel unfamiliar. At 49 years old, he had made a significant course …

| , | 0 Comments
Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer's Angle: JD Anson Many times during repairs, engineers are rushed to complete the task and get the system running again. …

| , | 0 Comments
March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

More than 225 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals joined us for Triton Networking with Sirocco Marine last night. Our …

| , | 0 Comments