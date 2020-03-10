Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: X sold; Aspire listed

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

Yachts sold

M/Y X, a 138-foot (42m) Sanlorenzo explorer yacht built in 2016, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Fernando Nicholson, who represented the seller, and Onboard Yachting broker Alain Auvare, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €18 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Aspire, a 167-foot (51m) Lusben Benetti built in 2006, listed with SSH Maritime broker Konstantoinos Ladas for €9.9 million.

M/Y Daniela, a 100-foot (30.48m) Azimut launched in 2005, jointly listed with Merle Wood & Associates and Performance Boats for $1.49 million.

M/Y Maverick, a 95-foot (29m) Kuipers Doggersbank launched in 2003, listed with IYC broker Roy Sea for $6.95 million.