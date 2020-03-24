The Triton

Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Yolo, +Brava sell; Liberdade listed

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

M/Y Yolo, a 164-foot (50m) Benetti launched in 1997, sold by IYC brokers Leo Jordil and Michel Chryssicopoulos in an in-house deal. 

M/Y +Brava, a 115-foot (35m) Benetti launched in 2006, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who represented the seller, and Fraser Yachts broker Maarten Ten Holter, who brought the buyer. Asking price was $4.95 million.

M/Y Casa, a 94-foot (28.6m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2012, sold by IYC brokers Filip Jerolimov and Costas Dimopoulos in an in-house deal. Asking price was €3.79 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Liberdade, a 136-foot (41.6m) ISA launched in 2007, listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €4.9 million.

M/Y Ares, a 110-foot (44.5m) Mangusta launched in 2005, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for €4.3 million.

M/Y Alexandria, a 106-foot (32m) Ocea launched in 2004, listed with BGYB for €1.9 million.

S/Y Concordia, a (28.8m) sloop custom-built by Spanish yard Chryssicopoulos North in 2000, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €1.9 million.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same …

| , | 0 Comments
Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has clarified that the travel ban on foreign nationals who were in Europe up to 14 days prior to their …

| , | 4 Comments
PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

Just five days after postponing the 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, organizers have rescheduled the four-day show …

| , , | 1 Comment