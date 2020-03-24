Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Yolo, +Brava sell; Liberdade listed

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

Yachts sold

M/Y Yolo, a 164-foot (50m) Benetti launched in 1997, sold by IYC brokers Leo Jordil and Michel Chryssicopoulos in an in-house deal.

M/Y +Brava, a 115-foot (35m) Benetti launched in 2006, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who represented the seller, and Fraser Yachts broker Maarten Ten Holter, who brought the buyer. Asking price was $4.95 million.

M/Y Casa, a 94-foot (28.6m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2012, sold by IYC brokers Filip Jerolimov and Costas Dimopoulos in an in-house deal. Asking price was €3.79 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Liberdade, a 136-foot (41.6m) ISA launched in 2007, listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €4.9 million.

M/Y Ares, a 110-foot (44.5m) Mangusta launched in 2005, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for €4.3 million.

M/Y Alexandria, a 106-foot (32m) Ocea launched in 2004, listed with BGYB for €1.9 million.

S/Y Concordia, a (28.8m) sloop custom-built by Spanish yard Chryssicopoulos North in 2000, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €1.9 million.