Where in the World

London’s SKD Marina joins IGY

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Katharine Docks Marina in London is now a member of the IGY marina destination network, making it the network’s 18th marina across 11 countries, according to an IGY press release.

As of Feb. 7, IGY Marinas now operates, markets and brands the 5 Gold Anchor, 185-slip facility that can accommodate yachts up to 130 feet (40m).

St. Katharine Docks Marina, owned by real estate funds managed by global investment firm Blackstone, is central London’s only marina. It is located about 40nm up the Thames River, adjacent to the Tower of London and close to many of the city’s famous tourist attractions. The Docks has a cobblestone promenade of boutiques, eateries, pubs and markets.

The marina offers waste management, concierge services, provisioning, a fitness center, and showers. For more information, visit igymarinas.com/marinas/st-katharine-docks

