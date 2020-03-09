The Triton

Where in the World

London’s SKD Marina joins IGY

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

St. Katharine Docks Marina in London is now a member of the IGY marina destination network, making it the network’s 18th marina across 11 countries, according to an IGY press release.

As of Feb. 7, IGY Marinas now operates, markets and brands the 5 Gold Anchor, 185-slip facility that can accommodate yachts up to 130 feet (40m). 

St. Katharine Docks Marina, owned by real estate funds managed by global investment firm Blackstone, is central London’s only marina. It is located about 40nm up the Thames River, adjacent to the Tower of London and close to many of the city’s famous tourist attractions. The Docks has a cobblestone promenade of boutiques, eateries, pubs and markets.

The marina offers waste management, concierge services, provisioning, a fitness center, and showers. For more information, visit igymarinas.com/marinas/st-katharine-docks

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer's Angle: JD Anson Many times during repairs, engineers are rushed to complete the task and get the system running again. …

| , | 0 Comments
March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

More than 225 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals joined us for Triton Networking with Sirocco Marine last night. Our …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas20: Crew themes carry inaugural show

Bahamas20: Crew themes carry inaugural show

Twenty-three yachts were on display last week for the inaugural Bahamas Charter Show in Nassau, each one going all out with a theme that …

| , | 0 Comments
Andrews Avenue Bridge openings restricted

Andrews Avenue Bridge openings restricted

A two-hour advance notification is now required to open the Andrews Avenue Bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale between …

| , | 1 Comment