March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

More than 200 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals joined us for Triton Networking with Sirocco Marine last night. Our guests toured the warehouse and showroom to inspect the Brig rigid inflatable boats Sirocco builds and distributes, and enjoyed local beer and tasty snacks. If you missed it, we’ll do it again on the third Wednesday of the month. Make plans to join us for great networking. Photos by Dorie Cox