The Triton

Editor's Pick

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of subcontractors and suppliers, and directives from the president of France — Monaco Marine has announced that it is closing its shipyards for 15 days. All work will be stopped, per force majeure, as of March 19, according to a company press release. 

Monaco Marine will maintain 24/7 security at all of its sites during the closure, and management teams are available and ready to respond to questions and requests for more information via email or telephone. Clients are asked to reach out to their usual contact person at Monaco Marine. General email enquiries can be addressed to commercial@monacomarine.com.

Monaco Marine’s network of shipyard sites include La Ciotat, La Seyne-Toulon, Beaulieu-Sur-Mer, Antibes, Marseille, Golfe de Sainte-Tropez, Saint-Laurent-du-Var and Monaco. For more information, visit monacomarine.com.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has clarified that the travel ban on foreign nationals who were in Europe up to 14 days prior to their …

| , | 3 Comments
PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

Just five days after postponing the 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, organizers have rescheduled the four-day show …

| , , | 1 Comment
Yacht industry postpones, cancels, waits during coronavirus

Yacht industry postpones, cancels, waits during coronavirus

Email inboxes, social media, and online posts face a barrage of schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the yachting …

| , | 0 Comments