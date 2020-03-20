Editor's Pick

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of subcontractors and suppliers, and directives from the president of France — Monaco Marine has announced that it is closing its shipyards for 15 days. All work will be stopped, per force majeure, as of March 19, according to a company press release.

Monaco Marine will maintain 24/7 security at all of its sites during the closure, and management teams are available and ready to respond to questions and requests for more information via email or telephone. Clients are asked to reach out to their usual contact person at Monaco Marine. General email enquiries can be addressed to commercial@monacomarine.com.

Monaco Marine’s network of shipyard sites include La Ciotat, La Seyne-Toulon, Beaulieu-Sur-Mer, Antibes, Marseille, Golfe de Sainte-Tropez, Saint-Laurent-du-Var and Monaco. For more information, visit monacomarine.com.