New marina opens in the Maldives

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

A new marina has opened as part of Crossroads, a multi-island entertainment development and leisure destination in The Maldives Riviera. The Yacht Marina at Crossroads is set in the Emboodhoo Lagoon among the islands that make up the Kaafu Atoll, a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport and Malé, the capital city in the Republic of Maldives.

The marina provides docks for vessels up to 164 feet (50m), 160A electrical outlets for vessels of 130 feet and up (40m+), black water pump-out service, fuel, dock assistance, quick-response RIB assistance, approach assistance and guidance, daily weather station reports, fresh ice service, chandlery ordering and delivery, vessel transfer services, onboard dining, fitness center, crew catering and services, crew R&R packages, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

“The Yacht Marina offers an impressive 30-berth quay, complete with world-class facilities and exclusive concierge services, the ideal haven to weigh anchor,” stated Mohamed Hameed, of Asia Pacific Superyachts Maldives’ head office in Malé.

APS Maldives can provide all paperwork, provisioning, services and itineraries necessary for superyachts in the Maldives, according to a company press release.

The Maldives Riviera Crossroads development includes two resorts – the Hilton Curio Collection’s SAii Lagoon Maldives and the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Entertainment venues include the Café del Mar Beach Club, retail stores and restaurants, a watersports and diving center, and Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp for children.

For more information, visit crossroadsmaldives.com.