News in the charter fleet: Okto, Panakeia join CNI

M/Y Okto, a 219-foot (66.4m) ISA launched in 2014, will be available for summer charter through Camper & Nicholsons Monaco.

M/Y Panakeia, a 149-foot (45.5m) Astondoa launched in 2008, available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Hom, a 143-foot (43.6m) Benetti launched in 2011, available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Indigo Star I, a 125-foot (38m) Siar-Moschini launched in 1995, available for summer charter in the Western Med and Adriatic through Hill Robinson Charter Management.

M/Y Bagheera, a 122-foot (37m) Palmer Johnson launched in 2005, available for charter in the Balearics through Hill Robinson Charter Management.