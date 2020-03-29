The Triton

Where in the World

NOAA report: much of U.S. waters still unmapped

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

NOAA has released its first report — “Unmapped U.S. Waters” — on the progress made so far in mapping U.S. ocean, coastal and Great Lakes waters. Pulling from an analysis of publicly available bathymetry, the report presents the percentage of unmapped U.S. waters by region.

Percent of U.S. waters that remain unmapped in 2019:

  • U.S. total – 54% of 3,592,000 square nautical miles.
  • Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico – 43% of 472,200 square nautical miles.
  • Great Lakes – 95% of 46,600 square nautical miles.
  • Caribbean – 42% of 61,600 square nautical miles.
  • Alaska – 72% of 1,080,200 square nautical miles.
  • Pacific (California, Oregon, Washington) – 24% of 239,700 snmsquare nautical miles.
  • Pacific Remote Islands and Hawaii – 50% of 1,691,700 square nautical miles.

According to NOAA, multibeam and lidar surveys are the two primary sources of bathymetry needed to fill these gaps. All of the data collected in this effort are publicly available to benefit numerous user communities.

For the latest status on these efforts and how to contribute, click here.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Flag states address mariner, yacht certification expirations

Flag states address mariner, yacht certification expirations

By Dorie Cox As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect mariners around the globe, flag classification societies work …

| , | 0 Comments
April issue now available exclusively online

April issue now available exclusively online

By Lucy Chabot Reed Due to distribution challenges related to COVID-19, the April edition of The Triton is now available exclusively in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same …

| , | 3 Comments
Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of …

| , | 0 Comments