NOAA report: much of U.S. waters still unmapped

NOAA has released its first report — “Unmapped U.S. Waters” — on the progress made so far in mapping U.S. ocean, coastal and Great Lakes waters. Pulling from an analysis of publicly available bathymetry, the report presents the percentage of unmapped U.S. waters by region.
Percent of U.S. waters that remain unmapped in 2019:
According to NOAA, multibeam and lidar surveys are the two primary sources of bathymetry needed to fill these gaps. All of the data collected in this effort are publicly available to benefit numerous user communities.
