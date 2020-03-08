The Triton

Nominations open for Acrew Crew Awards

Posted on by in
Acrew is now taking nominations for outstanding crew who deserve industry-wide recognition of their professional excellence through Acrew’s Crew Awards. Nomination categories can be found at Acrew’s website. Simply click the desired categories to make nominations until May 11. 

A list of all nominees will be posted online May 18, with open voting available until July 6. After that, nominees will be narrowed down to three per category, with the three finalists per category to be announced July 10. 

Those finalists will be judged by captains and senior crew on Sept. 5-6 in Porto Montenegro, and awards will be presented at a gala event to be held at the five-star Hyatt Regency in Nice on Oct. 10, with 300 crew and 200 Acrew business members from around the globe attending. 

For more information and to nominate someone, click here.

