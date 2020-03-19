The Triton

News

Pinmar names new manager in France

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Palma-based Pinmar, a yacht refinishing company, recently appointed Mar Pallàs as general manager of the company’s operations in France. This is a new role based on Pinmar’s growing business in La Ciotat Shipyard.

Pallàs joins Pinmar’s senior management team and will lead the commercial and operational teams in La Ciotat. She has overall responsibility for customer relations and profit performance in France, according to a company press release. She will report to CEO Remy Millot and COO Raúl Galán of Pinmar’s parent company, GYG.

Pallàs has previously held senior roles in expansion, strategic relations, operations and general

management for companies in the tech mobility industry such as Hailo, mytaxi and Scoot. A qualified civil engineer, she completed her executive education at IESE Business School. Originally from Barcelona, she now lives in France and is fluent in French and English, as well as being a native Catalan speaker.

“Since our integration of the ACA Marine business, we have prioritized La Ciotat as a strategically important Mediterranean refit location, especially with the major expansion plans recently announced by La Ciotat Shipyard,” CEO Millot said. “We are investing in the expansion of the team and facilities in La Ciotat to create another important operational refit hub for Pinmar, and Mar’s new role will drive this development of the business in the region. Mar will have access to all the group’s resources and the full support of the central management team.”

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has clarified that the travel ban on foreign nationals who were in Europe up to 14 days prior to their …

| , | 0 Comments
PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

Just five days after postponing the 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, organizers have rescheduled the four-day show …

| , , | 1 Comment
Yacht industry postpones, cancels, waits during coronavirus

Yacht industry postpones, cancels, waits during coronavirus

Email inboxes, social media, and online posts face a barrage of schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the yachting …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Sonic sells; Najati listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Sonic sells; Najati listed

Yachts sold M/Y Sonic, a 121-foot (37m) Custom Line Navetta launched in 2016, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Jean Marie …

| , | 0 Comments