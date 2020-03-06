The Triton

Pinmar replaces golf event with music festival

In the wake of the October grand finale of the Pinmar Golf tournament, an annual industry fundraiser held for 31 years, Pinmar has announced details for a new autumn event in Mallorca: the Pinmar Festival.

“We felt it was time for a change, to bring something new and unique to the industry social calendar,” stated Pinmar CEO Remy Millott. “We all love music in one form or another so what better way to connect us all than a really cool and exclusive live music festival?”

The inaugural Pinmar Festival will be held on the grounds of a country estate 12 km from Palma on Oct. 15-16. The first day will feature a networking lunch followed by an interactive business seminar known as “The Pinmar Forecast,” to be hosted by Awlgrip and moderated by The Superyacht Group. The day will wrap up with the Pinmar VIP Party at Cappuccino, Puerto Portals.

Activities on the second day will begin at 2 p.m. when sponsors and their guests have access to food, drinks, games, entertainment and live music. As the sun sets, the main doors will open for crew and industry, and the evening will come alive to the sounds of DJs and live bands.

“We are also looking to find some industry bands to showcase their musical talents on stage, giving the day a taste of superyacht industry fun and authenticity,” stated Andrew Clemence, group marketing director.

Throughout the festival, Pinmar will raise money for its charities, which have received more than €1 million over the past 31 years. A percentage of all tickets for this not-for-profit event will be donated to the Charities Fund, according to a company press release.

Tickets go on sale May 1. More information can be found at pinmar.com under “News.” Those who are interested in getting involved as a sponsor and hospitality partner or as a performing artist should email events@pinmar.com.

