Porto Montenegro offers virtual marina reception

Posted on by in
Porto Montenegro has implemented virtual marina reception to provide clients with the option to have face-to-face communication with the marina’s team while observing safe social-distancing guidelines.

The Mediterranean luxury yacht marina reports that its services are still available to clients, while marina staff continue to monitor the pandemic situation in Montenegro and worldwide.

“Porto Montenegro marina has applied all security and safety measurements as recommended by the government of Montenegro,” stated Danilo Kalezic, senior PR and marketing manager at the marina. “We have reduced all direct people-to-people contacts but all our marina services are still on disposal to our clients. … We understand these are difficult times for all of us and we are doing all in our power to ensure absolute peace of mind of all marina residents when it comes to their safety and security.”

For more information, visit portomontenegro.com.

