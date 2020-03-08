Superyacht Australia’s inaugural soirée attracts yachts, guests

The Triton

The inaugural Superyacht Australia Grand Soirée, held in partnership with Benetti Yachts on Feb. 22, included 14 vessels along Jones Bay Wharf, many of which participated in a yacht hop. 

Afterward, close to 200 guests were treated to entertainment, canapés, and award-winning wines and spirits. 

Also on display were Flite Board electric foiling surfboards, along with staff to answer questions, and SEAir with its hydrofoil RIB dubbed the SEAir Flying Tender.

“This is a fantastic event and needs the recognition it deserves,” said Capt. Graham Tindall of the 60m M/Y Ramble on Rose. “I will certainly try to include the yacht next year, with the owner’s permission, and suggest they would like to attend. I think all owners would love what Superyacht Australia is working so hard to achieve here. Well done.” 

For more information, visit superyacht-australia.com.

