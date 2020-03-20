Where in the World

Triton Spotted in Nassau

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

ADVERTISEMENT

Capt. Scott Rudisill and Stew/Cook Renee Cambria of M/Y Southern Belle, an 87-foot Johnson, were spotted at Nassau Yacht Haven marina for an owner’s trip in early March. The boat was in the marina during the Bahamas Charter Show in Nassau.

Partners for nearly 10 years, the two took a break to read what they called “the best publication in the boating industry.”

A corporate captain with Hatteras for 32 years, Capt. Rudisill describes The Triton as a great way to catch up with the latest news from businesses and people.

“There are lots of characters in this industry; that’s what makes it fun,” he said.