Where in the World

Triton Spotter: Cover star in Miami

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

ADVERTISEMENT

First Mate John Cramer and the crew of the 102-foot M/Y Acala appeared on the cover of the February Triton, showing off their underwater photography equipment during LMC’s broker day.

Cramer was spottedas that cover star by a fan at Island Gardens Marina during the Miami Yacht Show in February.