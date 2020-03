Where in the World

Triton Spotter: Miami

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

For nearly 15 years, Capt. Steven Naimoli has been a faithful follower of The Triton for news and networking.

He was spotted at the Miami Yacht Show in February and wanted to say thanks. He opened his wallet and pulled out his original Triton networking “Point of Entry Pass” that he has carried for more than a decade.

Capt. Naimoli is currently a freelancer and attends networking events when he is in Fort Lauderdale.

A new virtual version of The Triton‘s networking card is in the works.