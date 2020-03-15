The Triton

News

Waterway cleanup clears almost 25 tons of trash

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,200 volunteers participated in the 43rd Broward County Waterway Cleanup, the county’s largest and longest-running environmental event. Presented by the Florida Inland Navigation District (F.I.N.D.) and National Marine Suppliers, and organized by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, this year’s event took place on March 7 and resulted in the collection of nearly 25 tons of trash and debris from 35 sites across the county. Volunteers, who ranged in age from 9 months to 81 years, participated on land and in water using 120 vessels, including boats, kayaks, and paddle boards.

“We had beautiful weather, dedicated volunteers, and a great time,” stated Nicole Hoekstra, MIASF event coordinator. 

Following the cleanup, volunteers were treated to live music, free food and beverages, and more than a dozen raffle prizes at the Trash Bash Thank You party at MIASF headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

MIASF is the largest trade organization in the Southeastern United States dedicated to promoting, protecting, and growing the yacht industry. The association is also the owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. For more information, visit miasf,org.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

The 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show has been "postponed until further notice" due to "global health concerns" in …

| , , | 0 Comments
Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

In light of health concerns for crowds, this Triton Networking event has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks. …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to …

| , | 1 Comment
Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

By Dorie Cox Capt. Christopher Monroe expected his new job to feel unfamiliar. At 49 years old, he had made a significant course …

| , | 0 Comments