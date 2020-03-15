News

Waterway cleanup clears almost 25 tons of trash

About 1,200 volunteers participated in the 43rd Broward County Waterway Cleanup, the county’s largest and longest-running environmental event. Presented by the Florida Inland Navigation District (F.I.N.D.) and National Marine Suppliers, and organized by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, this year’s event took place on March 7 and resulted in the collection of nearly 25 tons of trash and debris from 35 sites across the county. Volunteers, who ranged in age from 9 months to 81 years, participated on land and in water using 120 vessels, including boats, kayaks, and paddle boards.

“We had beautiful weather, dedicated volunteers, and a great time,” stated Nicole Hoekstra, MIASF event coordinator.

Following the cleanup, volunteers were treated to live music, free food and beverages, and more than a dozen raffle prizes at the Trash Bash Thank You party at MIASF headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

MIASF is the largest trade organization in the Southeastern United States dedicated to promoting, protecting, and growing the yacht industry. The association is also the owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. For more information, visit miasf,org.