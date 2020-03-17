Editor's Pick

Yacht industry postpones, cancels, waits during coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Email inboxes, social media, and online posts face a barrage of schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the yachting industry is right onboard as events are postponed and cancelled.

It was the last day of December when “a pneumonia of unknown cause” was detected in Wuhan, China, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). By Feb. 11, the new coronavirus disease had a name, COVID-19. And since then, the entire world has taken note in an effort to stop the spread by limiting gatherings of people.

Seminars, conventions, networking events, as well as large annual events such as the Palm Beach International Boat Show, the MYBA Charter Show, and the Palma International Boat Show have adjusted their schedules.

The Triton is on the job in an effort to update the yacht industry calendar. Please email schedule changes to editor@the-triton.com.