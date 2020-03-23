News

Yacht owner donates tender to Bahamas relief

Posted on by in Crew News

The Klump Family Foundation, whose principals own the 142-foot (43m) M/Y Far From It, donated a tender this morning to M/V Pacific Hope, the 179-foot (54m) medical ship, for its efforts to continue helping the northern Bahamas.

Hit by Hurricane Irma in September, the Abacos and Grand Bahama are again in need as COVID-19 restricts shipping and supplies.

The tender, a 19-foot RIB with a 115hp Yamaha, had been housed at National Marine Suppliers’ Toy Store while it awaited a sale, but the Far From It family decided to put it to better use, according to Capt. Scott Miller.

“We’ve got to keep giving to help the Bahamas, especially now,” he said.