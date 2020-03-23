The Triton

News

Yacht owner donates tender to Bahamas relief

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The Klump Family Foundation, whose principals own the 142-foot (43m) M/Y Far From It, donated a tender this morning to M/V Pacific Hope, the 179-foot (54m) medical ship, for its efforts to continue helping the northern Bahamas.

Hit by Hurricane Irma in September, the Abacos and Grand Bahama are again in need as COVID-19 restricts shipping and supplies.

The tender, a 19-foot RIB with a 115hp Yamaha, had been housed at National Marine Suppliers’ Toy Store while it awaited a sale, but the Far From It family decided to put it to better use, according to Capt. Scott Miller.

“We’ve got to keep giving to help the Bahamas, especially now,” he said. 

From left, Capt. Scott Miller, Capt. Ryan Bacon and Max Rash from NMS. Photo provided.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same …

| , | 0 Comments
Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has clarified that the travel ban on foreign nationals who were in Europe up to 14 days prior to their …

| , | 4 Comments
PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

Just five days after postponing the 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, organizers have rescheduled the four-day show …

| , , | 1 Comment