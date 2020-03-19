The Triton

Yanmar invests in gyro stabilizers company

Yanmar, a Netherlands-based provider of marine engines and propulsion systems, has acquired a majority share of Italy-based Smartgyro, a gyro stabilization technology company. 

Collaboration between the companies is expected to allow Smartgyro to accelerate its design, development and launch of a line-up of stabilizers for recreational and commercial marine applications, according to a press release. Smartgyro states that its mission is to bring boat stabilization for vessels of 30 to 80 feet.

Smartgyro will operate as a stand-alone entity within Yanmar’s Recreational Marine Business Unit and remains located in La Spezia, Italy.

“Yanmar is a large global company with a leading position, network and decades-long experience in global recreational marine,” stated Smartgyro founder Carlo Gazerro. “We are very proud that such a company recognized the uniqueness of Smartgyro’s gyro stabilization technology and is investing in accelerating our growth. In partnering with Yanmar, we will have a stable and strong backing to design, develop and – once ready – provide a line-up of state-of-the-art gyros for new boats and refit installations, virtually eliminating boat roll to improve the well-being of those on board.”

For more information, visit smartgyro.com.

