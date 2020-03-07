The Triton

News

Yanmar promotes Taro Kitamura to president

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese diesel engine manufacturer Yanmar has appointed Taro Kitamura as the new president of Yanmar Marine International. Kitamura will also lead Yanmar’s Recreational Marine Business Unit.

As of April 1, the 30-year company veteran will replace current YMI President Shiori Nagata, who has been promoted within Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. in Japan after overseeing a five-year period of growth for the Netherlands-based recreational marine division.

Kitamura has Yanmar experience in strategic and cross-cultural management, supplier development and production process analysis, and a background in metallurgical engineering. He also enjoys spending time on his own boat with his family.

Taro Kitamura

Kitamura joined the Yanmar head office in 1990 as procurement buyer, moving to the international procurement office at Yanmar Europe and then Yanmar Italy from 2000 to 2005, before completing 10 years with Yanmar Co. Ltd. as procurement manager. After spending the past three years based in Osaka as group divisional manager procurement, Kitamura will now relocate to the Netherlands.

“I am looking forward to taking over the current business strategy that Shiori Nagata has successfully established and cultivated,with continued investment in new products, technology and partnerships and a closer connection to consumers,” stated Kitamura. 

He expressed a particular interest in developing the Asia Pacific area, where “the marine recreational sector is still limited compared to the rest of the world.”

In other company developments, Marcel Borsboom has been named general onboard system business director of YMI. As the managing director of Vetus since 2009, he will retain this position and also oversee management of Yanmar companies Flexofold and Smartgyro. Marcel first joined Vetus in 2002 and was a member of the team during the acquisition of Vetus by Yanmar in 2013.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer's Angle: JD Anson Many times during repairs, engineers are rushed to complete the task and get the system running again. …

| , | 0 Comments
March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

More than 225 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals joined us for Triton Networking with Sirocco Marine last night. Our …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas20: Crew themes carry inaugural show

Bahamas20: Crew themes carry inaugural show

Twenty-three yachts were on display last week for the inaugural Bahamas Charter Show in Nassau, each one going all out with a theme that …

| , | 0 Comments
Andrews Avenue Bridge openings restricted

Andrews Avenue Bridge openings restricted

A two-hour advance notification is now required to open the Andrews Avenue Bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale between …

| , | 1 Comment