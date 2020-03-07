News

Yanmar promotes Taro Kitamura to president

Japanese diesel engine manufacturer Yanmar has appointed Taro Kitamura as the new president of Yanmar Marine International. Kitamura will also lead Yanmar’s Recreational Marine Business Unit.

As of April 1, the 30-year company veteran will replace current YMI President Shiori Nagata, who has been promoted within Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. in Japan after overseeing a five-year period of growth for the Netherlands-based recreational marine division.

Kitamura has Yanmar experience in strategic and cross-cultural management, supplier development and production process analysis, and a background in metallurgical engineering. He also enjoys spending time on his own boat with his family.

Kitamura joined the Yanmar head office in 1990 as procurement buyer, moving to the international procurement office at Yanmar Europe and then Yanmar Italy from 2000 to 2005, before completing 10 years with Yanmar Co. Ltd. as procurement manager. After spending the past three years based in Osaka as group divisional manager procurement, Kitamura will now relocate to the Netherlands.

“I am looking forward to taking over the current business strategy that Shiori Nagata has successfully established and cultivated,with continued investment in new products, technology and partnerships and a closer connection to consumers,” stated Kitamura.

He expressed a particular interest in developing the Asia Pacific area, where “the marine recreational sector is still limited compared to the rest of the world.”

In other company developments, Marcel Borsboom has been named general onboard system business director of YMI. As the managing director of Vetus since 2009, he will retain this position and also oversee management of Yanmar companies Flexofold and Smartgyro. Marcel first joined Vetus in 2002 and was a member of the team during the acquisition of Vetus by Yanmar in 2013.