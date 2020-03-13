News

Yatco adds to its network of partner associations

Business

Yatco, a Florida-based online multiple listing service for yachts, has added the British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association to its network of professional yacht associations. In addition to BCYBA, Yatco now serves as the official MLS of the California Yacht Brokers Association, Yacht Brokers Association of America, and The European Committee for Professional Yachting; and as the digital partner of the International Superyacht Society, Large Yacht Brokers Association, U.S. Superyacht Association and the International SeaKeepers Society.

“The partnerships between these leading associations and Yatco ensure the industry has trusted marketplaces that serve the best interests of yachting industry professionals, buyers and sellers alike,” stated Steven Myers, CEO of Yatco.

The associations have free access to Yatco’s website services, CRM and email marketing systems, and MLS services available through the company’s new multimillion-dollar Back Office Software Solution (BOSS), according to a company press release.

Yatco has established a BCYBA, CYBA, and YBAA association-owned and controlled MLS dedicated exclusively to the members of each association. Central and active listings on these regional MLS systems automatically feed to and are promoted on yatco.com, YachtsforSaleWest.com, and YachtsForSaleEast.com. Each association controls its memberships, terms of service, rules, pricing, ethical guidelines and ownership of the platforms.

Yatco was originally founded in 2000 by seven professional yacht broker associations known as the International Yacht Council, Yachtcouncil.com, and Yachtcouncil.org. For more information, visit yatco.com.