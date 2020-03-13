The Triton

News

Yatco adds to its network of partner associations

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yatco, a Florida-based online multiple listing service for yachts, has added the British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association to its network of professional yacht associations. In addition to BCYBA, Yatco now serves as the official MLS of the California Yacht Brokers Association, Yacht Brokers Association of America, and The European Committee for Professional Yachting; and as the digital partner of the International Superyacht Society, Large Yacht Brokers Association, U.S. Superyacht Association and the International SeaKeepers Society. 

“The partnerships between these leading associations and Yatco ensure the industry has trusted marketplaces that serve the best interests of yachting industry professionals, buyers and sellers alike,” stated Steven Myers, CEO of Yatco.

The associations have free access to Yatco’s website services, CRM and email marketing systems, and MLS services available through the company’s new multimillion-dollar Back Office Software Solution (BOSS), according to a company press release.

Yatco has established a BCYBA, CYBA, and YBAA association-owned and controlled MLS dedicated exclusively to the members of each association. Central and active listings on these regional MLS systems automatically feed to and are promoted on yatco.com, YachtsforSaleWest.com, and YachtsForSaleEast.com. Each association controls its memberships, terms of service, rules, pricing, ethical guidelines and ownership of the platforms.

Yatco was originally founded in 2000 by seven professional yacht broker associations known as the International Yacht Council, Yachtcouncil.com, and Yachtcouncil.org. For more information, visit yatco.com.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

The 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show has been "postponed until further notice" due to "global health concerns" in …

| , , | 0 Comments
Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

In light of health concerns for crowds, this Triton Networking event has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks. …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to …

| , | 0 Comments
Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

By Dorie Cox Capt. Christopher Monroe expected his new job to feel unfamiliar. At 49 years old, he had made a significant course …

| , | 0 Comments