The Triton

Where in the World

Rhode Island sets guidelines for recreational vessels

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has established the following guidelines for accessing and using private vessels in its state:

  • Recreational boating is allowed for R.I. residents. Travel time for boats coming from either abroad or out of state is not being taken into account for the 14-day quarantine period.
  • Out-of-state residents may not come into a Rhode Island yard to work on their boat unless they are prepared to quarantine aboard the vessel for 14 days. An out-of-state boater may come into Rhode Island to take their boat out of state. A boater may come in from out of state to pick up a vessel he/she has purchased.
  • If under quarantine on a vessel, the boat must wave quarantine flag, and must contact Rhode Island Department of Health, 401-222-8022, help.ri.gov.
  • All public boat ramps are open, excluding ramps located at state parks.
  • Out-of-state fishing charter boats may not enter or do business in Rhode Island.
  • A hauler from out-of-state may come into a yard to launch a boat. Commercial haulers are permitted to operate.
  • Marinas may provide support to vessels under quarantine: fuel, pump out, provisioning.

“We are extremely pleased that our Rhode Island properties are able to continue commissioning and launching boats for the immediate future,” stated Tim Moll, regional vice president in Rhode Island for Safe Harbor Marinas, which owns and operates several large yacht marinas and shipyards, including Newport Shipyard. “We are fortunate that the state recognizes the value of boating.”

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Fort Lauderdale requires face covering

Fort Lauderdale requires face covering

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issued an Emergency Declaration today requiring people to wear a face covering in the city of Fort …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht captain missing from own boat

Yacht captain missing from own boat

Capt. Bob Peel, a longtime yacht captain, has gone missing. Living and cruising aboard his personal vessel, the 54-foot (16.5m) S/Y …

| , | 0 Comments
Captain urges all crew to follow COVID rules; virus spreads without knowing

Captain urges all crew to follow COVID rules; virus spreads without knowing

By Lucy Chabot Reed The captain of a 130-foot Westport docked at a marina in South Florida called this week to express concern at what …

| , | 1 Comment
Yacht captains share what COVID-19 has done to their world

Yacht captains share what COVID-19 has done to their world

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed As information changes quickly for yacht crew in a COVID-19-pandemic world, The Triton reached out to …

| , , | 2 Comments