Where in the World

Rhode Island sets guidelines for recreational vessels

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has established the following guidelines for accessing and using private vessels in its state:

Recreational boating is allowed for R.I. residents. Travel time for boats coming from either abroad or out of state is not being taken into account for the 14-day quarantine period.

Out-of-state residents may not come into a Rhode Island yard to work on their boat unless they are prepared to quarantine aboard the vessel for 14 days. An out-of-state boater may come into Rhode Island to take their boat out of state. A boater may come in from out of state to pick up a vessel he/she has purchased.

If under quarantine on a vessel, the boat must wave quarantine flag, and must contact Rhode Island Department of Health, 401-222-8022, help.ri.gov.

All public boat ramps are open, excluding ramps located at state parks.

Out-of-state fishing charter boats may not enter or do business in Rhode Island.

A hauler from out-of-state may come into a yard to launch a boat. Commercial haulers are permitted to operate.

Marinas may provide support to vessels under quarantine: fuel, pump out, provisioning.

“We are extremely pleased that our Rhode Island properties are able to continue commissioning and launching boats for the immediate future,” stated Tim Moll, regional vice president in Rhode Island for Safe Harbor Marinas, which owns and operates several large yacht marinas and shipyards, including Newport Shipyard. “We are fortunate that the state recognizes the value of boating.”