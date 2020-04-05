News

ACR offers package MOB system

Posted on by in News

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based ACR Electronics now offers the AISLink CB2 AIS package, which combines its most technically advanced AIS products – a CB2 transponder and two Ocean Signal rescueME MOB1 man-overboard beacons – into a cost-saving man-overboard kit, according to a company press release.

The MOB1 communicates with the CB2, as well as boats within about a 5-mile range, providing two methods of relaying the man overboard’s position in an emergency. First, it transmits an alert to all AIS receivers and AIS-enabled plotters in the vicinity, and second, the MOB1 will activate the DSC alarm on the vessel’s VHF radio to alert fellow crew members.

Incorporating SOTDMA (Self-Organizing Time Division Multiple Access) technology, the CB2 offers increased priority for position reports, enhancing the user’s ability to be seen by other vessels and avoid collision, according to the company. It has a faster reporting rate and higher output power than standard CSTDMA (Carrier Sense TDMA) Class B units, sending AIS transmissions every 5 seconds instead of the CSTDMA two transmissions per minute. Also, the unit’s 5W output power, compared with the standard 2W, allows the transmissions to reach further.

The Ocean Signal rescueME MOB1 is 30 percent smaller than similar units on the market, the company stated. It has been designed to integrate into most lifejackets, be ready for automatic activation on inflation, and send the first alert within 15 seconds. It functions within a temperature range between -20C and 55C, has a 24-hour operational life, a self-test facility, and a 7-year battery life.

For more information, visit acrartex.com.