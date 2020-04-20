News

Attacks in Gulf of Mexico prompt maritime alert

Posted on by in News

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a maritime alert (No. 2020-004A) to warn mariners of a threat reported in the vicinity of Ciudad Del Carmen and Dos Bocas, Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche area in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

According to the alert, “The nature of the threat are four reported attacks that took place between April 4 and 14, 2020, involving crew injuries and theft. A previous attack was reported in November of 2019. Exercise caution when transiting this area. Further updates will be provided when available. This alert will automatically expire on April 24, 2020.”

Questions regarding this alert can be sent to GMCC@uscg.mil. For more information about U.S. Maritime Alerts and Advisories, including subscription details, click here.