The Triton

Where in the World

Bali’s new Benoa Marina opens

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Benoa Marina, a new marina built by a subsidiary of the government of Indonesia’s docking company, PPI Marina (Pelindo Property Investments), has opened. Indonesia’s first international standard marina, Benoa Marina in Bali provides sheltered dockage with fuel, water and garbage disposal. Shore power is via generator rental.

The new marina has space for three yachts of 90m docked side-to.

“The floating pontoons are top quality and easily accessed by ramps, making provisioning and spare part deliveries simple and convenient,” said Thomas Taatjes of Asia Pacific Superyachts in Bali. “The lines are secured using the pilings, which are spaced at 10m and have a diameter of 90cm, so straps and shackles are required. Transport can be arranged from a variety of sources.”

Capt. Jimmy Blee, founder of APS Indonesia, said, “APS staff in Bali and Raja Ampat are working from home and we are always on call for anyone to contact us should any support, advice or solace be needed. These uncertain days require strength and hope and a profound humanity for others. We look forward to seeing you all at the back end of this crisis.” 

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Triton Survey: Most captains, crew still employed

Triton Survey: Most captains, crew still employed

By Lucy Chabot Reed While the COVID-19 pandemic has paused the yachting industry during one of its busiest seasons, about 70% of …

| , | 0 Comments
Former crew feed crew, give back

Former crew feed crew, give back

By Lucy Chabot Reed Two former yacht crew who started a catering business in South Florida years ago have shifted their focus during …

| , , | 0 Comments
Former engineer injured in accident recovers

Former engineer injured in accident recovers

UPDATE: April 17, 2020 More than 14 months after a serious motorcycle accident, former yacht Engr. Thomas "Bourke" Cannon has made a …

| , | 2 Comments
Global heads through Panama Canal

Global heads through Panama Canal

Capt. Kostas Andreou of M/Y Global took the 220-foot (67m) shadow boat through the Panama Canal this week en route to the Philippines. The …

| , | 0 Comments