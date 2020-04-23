Where in the World

Bali’s new Benoa Marina opens

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

Benoa Marina, a new marina built by a subsidiary of the government of Indonesia’s docking company, PPI Marina (Pelindo Property Investments), has opened. Indonesia’s first international standard marina, Benoa Marina in Bali provides sheltered dockage with fuel, water and garbage disposal. Shore power is via generator rental.

The new marina has space for three yachts of 90m docked side-to.

“The floating pontoons are top quality and easily accessed by ramps, making provisioning and spare part deliveries simple and convenient,” said Thomas Taatjes of Asia Pacific Superyachts in Bali. “The lines are secured using the pilings, which are spaced at 10m and have a diameter of 90cm, so straps and shackles are required. Transport can be arranged from a variety of sources.”

Capt. Jimmy Blee, founder of APS Indonesia, said, “APS staff in Bali and Raja Ampat are working from home and we are always on call for anyone to contact us should any support, advice or solace be needed. These uncertain days require strength and hope and a profound humanity for others. We look forward to seeing you all at the back end of this crisis.”