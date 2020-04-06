Editor's Pick

Chef Thierry Goulard dies over Valentine’s Day in St. Barts

By Graham Barnes

Thierry was a larger-than-life character with a heart so kind and full of love. He appreciated every second of every day, always smiling and cracking jokes. Telling stories of his childhood and growing up were some of the best stories one could hear.

Thierry — aka Pappi or El Magnifico — was born and raised in Lorient, France, a beautiful region of Brittany. He was also schooled in culinary in Paris. He later lived in the UK. From there, he worked and traveled around Europe. He then decided to travel across the pond to New York.

Before landing any full time jobs in New York City, Thierry made some cash to pay the bills by boxing. He became a Golden Gloves boxer after a few years, and was able to put his gloves down when he got his chef opportunity at one of New York’s finest restaurants.

A few good years later, Thierry migrated south to Charleston, South Carolina, and enjoyed success creating his own restaurant. After many years in South Carolina, Thierry found his way to South Florida and worked as executive chef for a number of restaurants.

Thierry Antoine Louis Goulard

July 28, 1956 – Feb. 14, 2020

It was during this time that Thierry found his passion for the water again and mixed his culinary skills with his adventure for cruising. Thierry worked as freelance chef onboard a number of yachts, including most recently M/Y Totally Nuts, M/Y Enterprise, and M/Y Mambo. He then went full time toward the end of last year on M/Y Silver Lining.

When Thierry was not onboard creating wonderful food for guests and his fellow crew members, he would be in Mexico with his loving wife, Izitzel, and their two beautiful daughters, Celic and Erandi. When he was in Fort Lauderdale between charters, he would ride around on his motorbike, which he called Rambler. He would often go on his excursions into the Everglades and cruise up to Lake Okeechobee, and then decide last minute to head to St. Augustine for a few days. Spur-of-the-moment decisions were what Thierry loved. He often said that life was a wonderful adventure and that he was the luckiest man in the world.

We were all deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear of Thierry’s sudden passing onboard Silver Lining on Valentine’s Day on the French island of St. Barthélemy.

It’s so hard to have to say goodbye to you, Thierry. Our lives have been enriched knowing you. You remain in our hearts forever. Godspeed brother.

Capt. Graham Barnes was a friend of Chef Goulard. Comments on this obituary are welcome below.