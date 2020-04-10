Career

Crew Coach: Life is a story; make it a good one

Crew Coach: by Capt. Rob Gannon

As we navigate our way along this incredible life voyage, it can at times feel like we are not captaining the ship. We feel like we are at the mercy of outside forces. We are the rudderless ship with an antiquated navigation system that leaves us at the mercy of the winds, waves and currents.

At those moments it’s imperative to remind yourself that, despite the outside elements, you have plenty of say in where you are heading. You are the author; you are writing this story of your life.

I do a little writing. Perhaps you do as well. And whether we are writing a column or short story or even a song, we have a theme, something that has popped into our mind, and we want to put it together and create a little something that didn’t previously exist. So if writers can write books filled with fictitious characters, cannot we do the same with our lives and the real characters that come and go?

Now, before we go any further, I understand some may have spiritual beliefs that seem to be in conflict with the notion of us being the authors of our own lives or in charge of anything. But maybe a higher power just handed us the pen and the blank sheets of paper and said, “Here, you go now – go write your story.” Let’s just move on from there shall we?

So, what kind of story are you writing? How’s it going so far? Have you let others write too much of your story? Maybe the story is going just fine, or maybe you have your own little horror story going on. Wherever it is at this time, the good news is that you get to finish the script. Make sure to take the helm and steer this thing.

I know – stuff happens. Out of the blue a death or an illness or an event comes along that rocks your world. But like the fighter who gets knocked down, can you get up and continue? Can you recover and maybe even get awakened by the shot you just took? It’s all part of the story, so just keep on writing. See the path you want your story to be on and start taking the steps and making the decisions to get on that path.

Take a look at where you are right now. Maybe you are reading this on a break from that yacht crew position that became part of your story. It was written into the story and it came about. The idea was birthed and nurtured. The plan was organized and followed. Well done!

But at some point, it will be time to start writing what’s next. So start thinking about where you want the story to go from here. Isn’t this fun? Can you feel the freedom and power in writing this story? One of my favorite quotes from spiritual teacher Esther Hicks is: “The process of becoming is fun!”

It feels way better to embrace this process of writing your story, even with all the ups and downs, than to be slogging along as a victim on the way to defeat. If you ever find yourself so down you can’t see up, realize there are plenty of helping hands to lead you back into the game. Your life will be waiting for you to start writing a new chapter.

We see it all too often: People have some challenging experiences and they start to lose sight of the power they possess. Their vision is blurred and distorted. I think most of us have been there, or certainly know someone who has. The writer has left the building.

But that writer is just standing outside, waiting to be pulled back into the process. We need to put those dreams and plans in the next chapter and get on with it. It’s time to steer our way through the shoals and shallows and head for that open sea that is calling. This is our time; today we start writing the rest of the story.

Enjoy the voyage.

Capt. Rob Gannon is a 30-year licensed captain and certified life and wellness coach (yachtcrewcoach.com). Comments are welcome below.