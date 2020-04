Where in the World

Crew Eye: Captain at work underwater

Posted on by in Crew Eye

Capt. Kevin Davidson went deep to film and photograph hammerhead sharks off Bimini in the Bahamas in February. His job was to take still photos to add to footage from 12 high-resolution cameras, which attempted to document all angles of the sharks for the creation of a 3D model.

The final project will be a 360-degree view of a shark. Capt. Davidson has worked as a photographer and diver for 30 years, with 15 of those on yachts as a captain or mate.

