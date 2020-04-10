Editor's Pick

Fort Lauderdale requires face covering

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issued an Emergency Declaration today requiring people to wear a face covering in the city of Fort Lauderdale when inside any essential business or service (as defined by the Governor’s Executive Order 20-91), including grocery stores, gas stations, banks and laundromats.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 11 and remains in effect through April 30.

“It is abundantly clear that the coronavirus is being spread by people exhibiting symptoms, as well as those who are asymptomatic,” said Mayor Trantalis. “These regulations are being put in place to help limit the community spread of COVID-19 by reducing the risk of exposure in an effort to protect the health, safety, and welfare of those who live, work, and visit our city.”

The declaration defines a face covering as a covering over the nose and mouth that may include a face mask, homemade mask, or other cloth covering, such as a scarf, bandana, buff or handkerchief.

The declaration does not require people to wear face coverings when engaged in essential and permitted outdoor activities, including walking, running or biking.