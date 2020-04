News

Global heads through Panama Canal

Capt. Kostas Andreou of M/Y Global took the 220-foot (67m) shadow boat through the Panama Canal this week en route to the Philippines. The vessel has been sold and the new owner is in Hong Kong.

“I’m heading to Tahiti for fueling and then to Subic Bay,” he wrote.

Glad to see the crew and delivery personnel practicing safety precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Fair winds to the whole team aboard M/Y Global.