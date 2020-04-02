News

GMT alters logo to support social distancing

Global Marine Travel, a Fort Lauderdale-based travel management company for the maritime community, has temporarily redesigned its logo with a “social distancing” theme to reflect the company’s full support of the practice.

Many corporate brands – including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Audi and Volkswagen – have altered their logos in recent days to promote the practice of social distancing, the popular term for keeping 6 feet away from other people in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus during the current pandemic.

For more information, visit flygmt.com.