The Triton

News

GMT alters logo to support social distancing

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Global Marine Travel, a Fort Lauderdale-based travel management company for the maritime community, has temporarily redesigned its logo with a “social distancing” theme to reflect the company’s full support of the practice. 

Many corporate brands – including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Audi and Volkswagen – have altered their logos in recent days to promote the practice of social distancing, the popular term for keeping 6 feet away from other people in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus during the current pandemic. 

For more information, visit flygmt.com.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Sovereign wins in second Cotton Crews Olympics

M/Y Sovereign wins in second Cotton Crews Olympics

Photos by Mark Woodbury The crew from M/Y Sovereign took the top prize out of eight teams in the second annual Cotton Crews Olympics …

| , , | 0 Comments
Provisioner warns against ‘false’ test kits for COVID-19

Provisioner warns against ‘false’ test kits for COVID-19

Fort Lauderdale-based provisioning company National Marine Suppliers has released a statement warning crew that COVID-19 tests found …

| , | 0 Comments
Engineer’s Angle: Antiviral action starts at home – especially when home is a yacht

Engineer’s Angle: Antiviral action starts at home – especially when home is a yacht

Engineer's Angle: by JD Anson The world has awakened to a new day, a new normal. Worldwide pandemic is now a real thing, and it calls …

| , | 0 Comments
Captains’ fatigue symptom of larger yachting problem

Captains’ fatigue symptom of larger yachting problem

By ISS Captains Committee It is the unanimous view of the International Superyacht Society’s Captains Committee that the greatest …

| , , | 1 Comment