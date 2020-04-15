The Triton

Inmarsat offers half off voice calls

Maritime satellite service provider Inmarsat now offers a 50% discount for voice calling services until the end of June. The discount is available to Inmarsat retail customers using FleetBroadband and Fleet One ChatCard voice services and to wholesale partners offering FleetBroadband voice calls under the legacy Crew Calling ‘SQT’ brand. 

Inmarsat said seafarers use its ChatCard service for about 600,000 minutes a month. Tariffs for services through wholesale channels may vary because partners negotiate call termination costs separately with local networks, the company stated in a press release announcing the discount.

Steps are also being taken to accelerate the launch of ChatCard services for Fleet Xpress, originally expected later in 2020, with an introductory discount.

“We recognize the unprecedented situation facing people at sea, as the global maritime industry responds to the challenges of COVID-19,” said Ronald Spithout, president of Inmarsat Maritime. “We have been providing additional call time for ChatCard voice service users since February. It has become clear that, above all other forms of contact, being able to talk to family, friends and colleagues is critical for the health and well-being of crew during these difficult times.”

