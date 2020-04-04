The Triton

Where in the World

IYC hires Matthew Stone as broker

Posted on
Matthew Stone has joined IYC as a broker based out of the Fort Lauderdale office.

A native of South Florida, Stone made the transition from yacht captain to yacht broker in 2015. In 2018 and 2019, he was named “Broker of the Year” at his first brokerage, according to an IYC press release. In 2020, he was nominated for the IYBA “Outstanding Young Professionals in Yachting” award.

Stone has a particular interest in new builds and has toured many shipyards around the world, including Lurssen, Feadship, Heesen, San Lorenzo, Baglietto and Benetti, according to IYC. He is a regular on AWE network’s TV series “Selling Yachts.”

