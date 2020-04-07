Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Sunreef sells; Germania Nova listed

Yachts sold

100 Sunreef Power, a 94-foot (28.6m) motor yacht new build commission, has been sold by Polish yard Sunreef Yachts.

M/Y Temptation, an 82.5-foot (25m) Azimut launched in 2015, sold by IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr., who represented the seller, and Atlantic Yacht and Ship broker Joe Marina, who brought the buyer.

M/Y King of Hearts, a 70-foot (21.3m) Azimut launched in 2000, sold by IYC brokers Michael Rafferty and John Weller, who represented the seller, and Florida Yachts International broker Bryant Rivera, who brought the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

S/Y Germania Nova, a 181-foot (59.8m) classic schooner launched by Factoria Naval Marin in 2011, listed with BGYB for €4.95 million.

S/Y Iemanja, a 106-foot (32m) Ron Holland-designed sailing yacht launched in 1989, listed with Camper & Nicholsons broker Fernando Nicholson.

S/Y Mbolo, a 98-foot (29m) Jongert sloop launched in 2004, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Nakessa, a 90-foot (27.6m) Sanlorenzo built in 2008, listed with Camper & Nicolsons for €2.65 million.

M/Y Dee Dee Lee, an 83-foot (25.3m) Ferretti launched in 2006, listed with Ocean Independence brokers Chris Collins and Thom Conboy for just under $2 million.

S/Y Ichtus, a 71-foot (21.75m) Futuna 70 launched in 2010, listed with BGYB for €1.35 million.

M/Y Gravity, a 70-foot (21.3m) Dominator launched in 2011, listed with IYC broker Darko Kascelan for €1.2 million.

H7O, a 70-foot (21.5m) trans-oceanic power catamaran under construction at Thai shipyard Bakri Cono, listed with Camper & Nicholsons