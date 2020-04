Where in the World

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Dreamer sells; Slo-Mo-Shun listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Dreamer, a 136-foot (41m) Hargrave launched in 2010, sold by Fraser in an in-house deal with broker Neal Esterly representing the buyer and Trevor Carroll and Stuart Larsen representing the seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Slo-Mo-Shun, a 148-foot (45m) motoryacht built by Miss Tor Yachts in 2006, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for €3.5 million.

M/Y Sol, a 112-foot (34.4m) Azimut launched in 2019, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for just under €12 million.