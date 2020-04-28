The Triton

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Two Westports sell; classic Feadship listed

Posted on
Yachts sold

New 164-foot (50m) Westport sold in conjunction with Miles Yachts of Palm Beach.

Hull No. 9 of the Westport 1500 series, a 130-foot (40m) tri-deck launched in 2005, listed and sold in-house at Westport within six days.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Loose Ends, a 113-foot (34m) Burger launched in 2003, listed with Superyacht Sales and Charter broker Jeff Shaffer for $7.8 million.

M/Y Lady Andrea, a 108-foot (32.7m) Feadship launched in 1970, for sale with Denison broker Justin Onofrietti for just under $3 million.

M/Y Cinco Anillos, a 47.5-foot (14.5m) Intrepid launched in 2015, for sale with IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak Jr. for $789,000.

1970 Feadship M/Y Lady Andrea

