LMC tenants pull together to help first responders

A handful of businesses inside Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale have teamed together to donate money, donate meals, and make face masks and gowns for hospital employees around Broward County.

EYS, Foster’s Yacht Services, AME Solutions, Cheoy Lee, and Northrop & Johnson donated more than $9,000 and partnered with onsite restaurant YOT Bar & Kitchen and Silver Lining Catering to donate meals to area hospitals since mid April. The entire staff at Northwest Regional Hospital was fed on April 17.

Family members of Luu Marine employees sewed more than 2,500 masks in one week and donated them to various hospitals. And G&H Marine Canvas was contracted to produce hospital gowns.