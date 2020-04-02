The Triton

M/Y Sovereign wins in second Cotton Crews Olympics

Photos by Mark Woodbury

The crew from M/Y Sovereign took the top prize out of eight teams in the second annual Cotton Crews Olympics held Feb. 1 at Rybovich Superyacht Marina in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

The teams – which also included the crews from M/Y Sea Owl and M/Y Laurel, as well as five teams comprising various crew from boats in Rybovich and nearby crew houses – competed in sack races, giant pong, basketball shootouts, cornhole, balloon pop relays, and rock-n-roll chairs. The day culminated in a tug-of-war for the grand prize trophy.

Designed to build relationships, the event was held in conjunction with Acrew and United Advisers Marine at the Rybovich North Yard’s new tiki hut and green space. Cotton Crews plans to host another competition before the fall yachting season.

