Editor's Pick

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

ADVERTISEMENT

Superyacht refit and repair company MB92 Group announced this morning that it has re-started activity at both of its shipyards in Barcelona and La Ciotat, France.

Operations, which resumed Tuesday, are to be escalated gradually and involve strict procedures to protect all people entering and operating in the yards. These will control working procedures, as well as the flow and movement throughout the various areas of the yards.

“When we made the difficult decision to suspend activity at our facilities on the 16th of March, we did so preemptively as there was a lack of concrete containment measures established by international organizations or regional and national governments at that time,” MB92 CEO and President Pepe García-Aubert stated.

With signs of improvement in both Spain and France and guidelines issued by relevant health authorities, MB92 has sourced all of the necessary personal protective equipment through official channels to begin working again.

In addition to this protective equipment MB92 has also put specific measures in place to reduce contact between everyone operating in the facilities. Therefore, staff who can work from home continue to do so and works on board are orchestrated in such a way as to reduce contact while respecting social distancing measures.