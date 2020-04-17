The Triton

Editor's Pick

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Superyacht refit and repair company MB92 Group announced this morning that it has re-started activity at both of its shipyards in Barcelona and La Ciotat, France.

Operations, which resumed Tuesday, are to be escalated gradually and involve strict procedures to protect all people entering and operating in the yards. These will control working procedures, as well as the flow and movement throughout the various areas of the yards.

“When we made the difficult decision to suspend activity at our facilities on the 16th of March, we did so preemptively as there was a lack of concrete containment measures established by international organizations or regional and national governments at that time,” MB92 CEO and President Pepe García-Aubert stated.

With signs of improvement in both Spain and France and guidelines issued by relevant health authorities, MB92 has sourced all of the necessary personal protective equipment through official channels to begin working again. 

In addition to this protective equipment MB92 has also put specific measures in place to reduce contact between everyone operating in the facilities. Therefore, staff who can work from home continue to do so and works on board are orchestrated in such a way as to reduce contact while respecting social distancing measures. 

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Med shipyards reopen under strict new measures

Superyacht refit and repair company MB92 Group announced this morning that it has re-started activity at both of its shipyards in …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas releases COVID-related yacht protocols

Bahamas releases COVID-related yacht protocols

The government of The Bahamas has released official COVID-19-related protocols for all boats in the waters of The Bahamas. The protocols …

| , , | 0 Comments
Longtime president of yacht yard Merrill-Stevens dies

Longtime president of yacht yard Merrill-Stevens dies

By Lucy Chabot Reed An icon of the South Florida shipyard and brokerage industry died on Sunday, April 5. Fred Kirtland, previously …

| , , | 3 Comments
Fort Lauderdale requires face covering

Fort Lauderdale requires face covering

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issued an Emergency Declaration today requiring people to wear a face covering in the city of Fort …

| , | 0 Comments